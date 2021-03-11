Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 390,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of USA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAT opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Research analysts predict that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

