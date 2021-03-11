Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $558.78 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $558.78 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00259492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001948 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,533,752,833 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.