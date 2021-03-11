Helium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.14 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $456.41 million and $41.14 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium token can currently be bought for $6.19 or 0.00010867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00262080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.21 or 0.02516738 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,699,496 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.