Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.85

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 45212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $976.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

