HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

