Hellenic Coin (HNC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $478,453.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $136.67 million and approximately $478,453.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.06 or 0.00350072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

