Helmerich & Payne (CNSX:HP) Given New $2.67 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Helmerich & Payne (CNSX:HP) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from $1.29 to $2.67 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP / FSE: 27H / OTC: HLLPF) Entering the Middle-East and Cryptocurrency Initiative” and dated March 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, and operates an international social networking platform. It offers HPI Platform, which enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling. The company's platform also offers a digital wallet that allows users to store and transfer digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether based on blockchain technology.

