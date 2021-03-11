Henderson Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HOT traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,385 ($18.10). 10,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,210. The firm has a market cap of £109.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.50. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 499.93 ($6.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,325.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,073.78.

In related news, insider Davina Curling bought 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

