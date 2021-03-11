Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €90.93 ($106.98).

HEN3 opened at €88.36 ($103.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.49. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

