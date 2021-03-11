Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Commerzbank raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HENKY stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 31,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,848. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.