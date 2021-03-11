Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Global will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

