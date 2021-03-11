Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $16.22 on Tuesday, hitting $715.18. 3,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,514. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

