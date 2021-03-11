Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Herman Miller worth $16,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 55.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.40 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $42.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

