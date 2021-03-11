HEROcoin Trading 20.3% Higher This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $95,887.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00052282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00693295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034189 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

