Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HT opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

