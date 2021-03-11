Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $23.23

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.23, but opened at $21.51. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 16,760 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $390.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.4471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 149.17%.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

