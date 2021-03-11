Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,317,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,462,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 203,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

