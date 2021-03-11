Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.65

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 2253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hexcel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

