HEXO (HEXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

