Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Terrance G. Finley Sells 13,500 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HIBB stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,764,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

