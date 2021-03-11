Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP William G. Quinn Sells 4,956 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.85. 11,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $2,053,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

