HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 179,449 Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Cohn Robbins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRHC. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CRHC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

