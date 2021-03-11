HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

