HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $173.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

