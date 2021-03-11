HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $173.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

