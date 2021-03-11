HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVAC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,710,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $403,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVAC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

