HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Cohn Robbins as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRHC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

CRHC stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

