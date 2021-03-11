HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 74,817 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 649.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,817 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -95.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

