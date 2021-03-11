HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,306 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 93.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

