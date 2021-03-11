HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 178,430 Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVAC. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

SVAC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.