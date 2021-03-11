HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

