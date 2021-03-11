Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

