Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 313.22% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ HSTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 21,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33. Histogen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

