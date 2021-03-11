Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 313.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Histogen stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,217. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Histogen alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Histogen at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.