HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Trading Up 1%

Shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,067% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKCVF)

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power utility, generates, transmits, distributes, and supplies electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. The company operates 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 2 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,237 MW.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.