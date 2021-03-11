Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lifted to Hold at Danske

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

