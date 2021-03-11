Homeros Market Capitalization Tops $23.74 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $23.74 million and $4.65 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.