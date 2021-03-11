HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Tops $3.06 on Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00005301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $6,876.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.86 or 0.00497055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00063863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00052269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00568821 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073226 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.