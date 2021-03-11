Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

