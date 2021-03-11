Honest (HNST) Trading Down 1% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $33,257.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00512287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00054683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00563017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073934 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

