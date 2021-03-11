Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.06. 50,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,821. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

