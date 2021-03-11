Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of HNGKY stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

