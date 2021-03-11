Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of HNGKY stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $26.41.
About Hongkong Land
