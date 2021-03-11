Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

