Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stake Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,557,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.94% of Hope Bancorp worth $93,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 9,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.