Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.92

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 5822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $297,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,569.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,699. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.