Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.97

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.97 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.78 ($0.06). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 186,660 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.08.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

