Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hot Mama’s Foods stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Hot Mama's Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Mama's Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.