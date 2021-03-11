Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hot Mama’s Foods stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

