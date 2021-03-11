Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 38,632 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 38,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $257,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,053.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HMHC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 1,212,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,486. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $6,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 811,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 615,765 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

