Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Sells $154,418.76 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $154,418.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $70,866.25.

On Monday, March 1st, Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $195,542.88.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,486. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

