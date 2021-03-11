Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP James P. Oneill Sells 10,734 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP James P. Oneill sold 10,734 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $71,488.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,601.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HMHC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 1,212,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.37.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.
