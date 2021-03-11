Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP James P. Oneill Sells 10,734 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP James P. Oneill sold 10,734 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $71,488.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,601.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HMHC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 1,212,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 405,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 183,041 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.